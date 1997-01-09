Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksey Saharov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksey Saharov
Aleksey Saharov
Date of Birth
9 January 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
9.5
Nerozhdennaya
(2024)
0.0
Priglasi v dom prizraka
(2022)
0.0
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
10
TV Shows
10
Actor
10
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
Zhizn snachala
Romantic
2025, Russia
Gipnozis
Mystery, Thriller
2025, Russia
9.5
Nerozhdennaya
Detective, Mystery
2024, Russia
Nevidimaya nit
Romantic
2023, Russia
Priglasi v dom prizraka
Detective, Romantic
2022, Russia
Sem stranic straha
Detective
2022, Russia
Pokopaytes v moey pamyati
Detective
2021, Russia
Kto pojmal buket nevesty
Detective
2021, Russia
Zelenyy mer
Drama, Comedy
2021, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree