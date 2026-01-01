Menu
Massimo Dobrovic
Date of Birth
1 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night
(2022)
4.2
Age of the Living Dead
(2018)
3.9
Alpha Code
(2020)
Filmography
3
6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night
Behind the Curtain of Night
Romantic, Sci-Fi
2022, Czechia
3.9
Alpha Code
Alpha Code
Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, Czechia / USA
4.2
Age of the Living Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2018, Great Britain
