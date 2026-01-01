Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Massimo Dobrovic
Massimo Dobrovic Massimo Dobrovic
Kinoafisha Persons Massimo Dobrovic

Massimo Dobrovic

Massimo Dobrovic

Date of Birth
1 November 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night (2022)
Age of the Living Dead 4.2
Age of the Living Dead (2018)
Alpha Code 3.9
Alpha Code (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Behind the Curtain of Night Behind the Curtain of Night
Romantic, Sci-Fi 2022, Czechia
Alpha Code 3.9
Alpha Code Alpha Code
Detective, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, Czechia / USA
Age of the Living Dead 4.2
Age of the Living Dead
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2018, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more