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Filmography
Alysson Paradis
Alysson Paradis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alysson Paradis
Alysson Paradis
Alysson Paradis
Date of Birth
29 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.6
War of the Worlds
(2019)
6.3
Machine
(2024)
6.1
Gone for Good
(2021)
Filmography
6.3
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, France
6.1
Gone for Good
Thriller,
2021, France
6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, France
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