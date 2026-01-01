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Alysson Paradis
Alysson Paradis Alysson Paradis
Kinoafisha Persons Alysson Paradis

Alysson Paradis

Alysson Paradis

Date of Birth
29 May 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

War of the Worlds 6.6
War of the Worlds (2019)
Machine 6.3
Machine (2024)
Gone for Good 6.1
Gone for Good (2021)

Filmography

Machine 6.3
Machine
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, France
Gone for Good 6.1
Gone for Good
Thriller, 2021, France
War of the Worlds 6.6
War of the Worlds
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, France
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