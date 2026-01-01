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Laurence Rickard
Laurence Rickard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Rickard
Laurence Rickard
Laurence Rickard
Date of Birth
14 June 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Ghosts
(2019)
7.9
Brassic
(2019)
7.3
Amandaland
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
History
Sitcom
Year
All
2025
2019
2015
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Writer
4
7.3
Amandaland
Comedy, Sitcom
2025, Great Britain
7.1
Chicken Town
Chicken Town
Comedy
2025,
7.9
Brassic
Drama, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
8.2
Ghosts
Comedy
2019, Great Britain
6.6
Bill
Bill
Comedy, Family, History
2015, Great Britain
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