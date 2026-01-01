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Emmett J. Scanlan
Emmett J. Scanlan Emmett J. Scanlan
Kinoafisha Persons Emmett J. Scanlan

Emmett J. Scanlan

Emmett J. Scanlan

Date of Birth
31 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Fall 8.1
The Fall (2013)
Kin 7.9
Kin (2021)
In the Flesh 7.7
In the Flesh (2013)

Filmography

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2026, Ireland
In the Grey 7.2
In the Grey In the Grey
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
A Working Man 7.1
A Working Man A Working Man
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Fool Me Once 6.6
Fool Me Once
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2024, Great Britain/USA
The Jester from Transylvania 6.9
The Jester from Transylvania The Jester from Transylvania
Fantasy, Thriller 2024, Romania
Strangers 4.2
Strangers Strangers
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Teacher 5.8
The Teacher
Drama, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
The Tower 7
The Tower
Crime, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
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