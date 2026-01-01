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Filmography
Emmett J. Scanlan
Emmett J. Scanlan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmett J. Scanlan
Emmett J. Scanlan
Emmett J. Scanlan
Date of Birth
31 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.1
The Fall
(2013)
7.9
Kin
(2021)
7.7
In the Flesh
(2013)
Filmography
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2026, Ireland
7.2
In the Grey
In the Grey
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
A Working Man
A Working Man
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Fool Me Once
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2024, Great Britain/USA
6.9
The Jester from Transylvania
The Jester from Transylvania
Fantasy, Thriller
2024, Romania
4.2
Strangers
Strangers
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Teacher
Drama, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7
The Tower
Crime, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
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