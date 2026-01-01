Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Melanie Minichino
Melanie Minichino Melanie Minichino
Kinoafisha Persons Melanie Minichino

Melanie Minichino

Melanie Minichino

Date of Birth
27 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

From Scratch 7.7
From Scratch (2022)
Spider-Man 6.1
Spider-Man (2017)
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos 5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
From Scratch 7.7
From Scratch
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Barbie: Mermaid Power 5.4
Barbie: Mermaid Power Barbie: Mermaid Power
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2022, USA
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos 5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
Action, Adventure, Children's 2021, USA
Spider-Man 6.1
Spider-Man
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more