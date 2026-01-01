Menu
Melanie Minichino
Kinoafisha
Melanie Minichino
Date of Birth
27 October 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Voice actress
Popular Films
7.7
From Scratch
(2022)
6.1
Spider-Man
(2017)
5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
(2021)
Filmography
7.7
From Scratch
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
5.4
Barbie: Mermaid Power
Barbie: Mermaid Power
Animation, Family, Fantasy
2022, USA
5.5
Spidey y sus sorprendentes amigos
Action, Adventure, Children's
2021, USA
6.1
Spider-Man
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
