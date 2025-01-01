Menu
Aleksey Shuplecov

Date of Birth
9 March 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Papa Den (2022)
Millioner iz Balashihi (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 TV Shows 2 Actor 2
Papa Den
Papa Den
Drama, Comedy 2022, Ukraine
Millioner iz Balashihi
Millioner iz Balashihi
Comedy 2019, Russia
