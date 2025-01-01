Menu
Aenne Schwarz
Aenne Schwarz
Aenne Schwarz
Date of Birth
17 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
7.4
A Land Within
(2025)
6.8
Every You Every Me
(2024)
6.8
Next Door
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.4
A Land Within
Zweitland
Drama
2025, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
6.8
Every You Every Me
Alle die Du bist
Drama, Romantic
2024, Germany / Spain
6.8
Next Door
Next Door
Comedy
2021, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
