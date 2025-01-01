Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aenne Schwarz
Aenne Schwarz Aenne Schwarz
Kinoafisha Persons Aenne Schwarz

Aenne Schwarz

Aenne Schwarz

Date of Birth
17 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

A Land Within 7.4
A Land Within (2025)
Every You Every Me 6.8
Every You Every Me (2024)
Next Door 6.8
Next Door (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 3 Films 3 Actress 3
A Land Within 7.4
A Land Within Zweitland
Drama 2025, Germany / Italy / Austria
Watch trailer
Every You Every Me 6.8
Every You Every Me Alle die Du bist
Drama, Romantic 2024, Germany / Spain
Next Door 6.8
Next Door Next Door
Comedy 2021, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more