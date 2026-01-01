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Filmography
Laura Muller
Laura Muller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Muller
Laura Muller
Laura Muller
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.9
La nuit aux amants
(2021)
5.8
Cocorico
(2024)
Filmography
5.8
Cocorico
Cocorico
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
5.9
La nuit aux amants
La nuit aux amants
Drama, Romantic
2021, France
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