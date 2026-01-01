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Filmography
Michael Daniel
Michael Daniel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Daniel
Michael Daniel
Michael Daniel
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.5
Sator
(2019)
4.2
Specter
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.5
Sator
Sator
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Specter
Specter
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2012, USA
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