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Michael Daniel
Michael Daniel Michael Daniel
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Daniel

Michael Daniel

Michael Daniel

Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Sator 4.5
Sator (2019)
Specter 4.2
Specter (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sator 4.5
Sator Sator
Horror 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Specter 4.2
Specter Specter
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2012, USA
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