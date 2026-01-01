Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Michael Monks
Michael Monks Michael Monks
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Monks

Michael Monks

Michael Monks

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Somewhere in Montana 7.5
Somewhere in Montana (2024)
Code 3 7.3
Code 3 (2025)
Harsh Times 6.9
Harsh Times (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Code 3 7.3
Code 3 Code 3
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
Somewhere in Montana 7.5
Somewhere in Montana Somewhere in Montana
Drama 2024, USA
Mr. Corman 6.3
Mr. Corman
Drama, Comedy 2021, USA
The Meanest Man in Texas 6
The Meanest Man in Texas The Meanest Man in Texas
Biography, Drama, History 2017, USA
Harsh Times 6.9
Harsh Times Harsh Times
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2005, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more