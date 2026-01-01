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Filmography
Michael Monks
Michael Monks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Monks
Michael Monks
Michael Monks
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Somewhere in Montana
(2024)
7.3
Code 3
(2025)
6.9
Harsh Times
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2017
2005
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
7.3
Code 3
Code 3
Action, Comedy
2025, USA
7.5
Somewhere in Montana
Somewhere in Montana
Drama
2024, USA
6.3
Mr. Corman
Drama, Comedy
2021, USA
6
The Meanest Man in Texas
The Meanest Man in Texas
Biography, Drama, History
2017, USA
6.9
Harsh Times
Harsh Times
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2005, USA
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