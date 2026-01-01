Menu
Maksims Busels
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
15 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
6.0
The Good Neighbor
(2022)
5.6
Hero
(2019)
5.0
Criminal code article105
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
6
The Good Neighbor
The Good Neighbor
Thriller
2022, USA / Latvia
Watch trailer
5
Criminal code article105
Detective
2021, Russia
5.6
Hero
Geroy
Action, Thriller
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
