Maksims Busels

Date of Birth
15 January 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Good Neighbor 6.0
The Good Neighbor (2022)
Hero 5.6
Hero (2019)
Criminal code article105 5.0
Criminal code article105 (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Good Neighbor 6
The Good Neighbor The Good Neighbor
Thriller 2022, USA / Latvia
Criminal code article105 5
Criminal code article105
Detective 2021, Russia
Hero 5.6
Hero Geroy
Action, Thriller 2019, Russia
