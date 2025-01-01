Menu
Aleksandr Turbin
Aleksandr Turbin
Date of Birth
15 January 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
Killer
(2022)
0.0
Provokator
(2016)
0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
(2012)
Filmography
Killer
Action, Drama
2022, Russia
Rikoshet
Drama, Crime
2020, Russia
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective
2018, Russia
Hunting the Devil
Mystery
2017, Russia
Provokator
Drama, Action, Crime
2016, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War
2012, Russia
Perom i shpagoy
Adventure, History
2008, Russia
