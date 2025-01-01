Menu
Aleksandr Turbin
Aleksandr Turbin
Aleksandr Turbin

Date of Birth
15 January 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Killer 0.0
Killer (2022)
Provokator 0.0
Provokator (2016)
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya 0.0
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya (2012)

Filmography

Killer
Killer
Action, Drama 2022, Russia
Rikoshet
Rikoshet
Drama, Crime 2020, Russia
99% Alive
99% Alive
Action, Crime, Detective 2018, Russia
Hunting the Devil
Hunting the Devil
Mystery 2017, Russia
Provokator
Provokator
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, Russia
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War 2012, Russia
Perom i shpagoy
Perom i shpagoy
Adventure, History 2008, Russia
