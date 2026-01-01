Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Malcolm M. Mays
Malcolm M. Mays
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malcolm M. Mays
Malcolm M. Mays
Malcolm M. Mays
Date of Birth
14 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
(2021)
7.4
Them
(2021)
5.9
The Day Shall Come
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2021
2019
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Writer
1
7.4
Them
Horror
2021, USA
7.6
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
5.9
The Day Shall Come
The Day Shall Come
Comedy
2019, USA / Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree