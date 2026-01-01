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Siobhan McKenna
Siobhan McKenna Siobhan McKenna
Kinoafisha Persons Siobhan McKenna

Siobhan McKenna

Siobhan McKenna

Date of Birth
24 May 1923
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
16 November 1986
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Filmography

Doctor Zhivago 7.9
Doctor Zhivago Doctor Zhivago
Romantic, History, War, Drama 1965, USA / Italy
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