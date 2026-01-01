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Siobhan McKenna
Siobhan McKenna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Siobhan McKenna
Siobhan McKenna
Siobhan McKenna
Date of Birth
24 May 1923
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
16 November 1986
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
(1965)
Filmography
7.9
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago
Romantic, History, War, Drama
1965, USA / Italy
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