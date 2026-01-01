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Filmography
Lidia San José
Lidia San José
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidia San José
Lidia San José
Lidia San José
Date of Birth
2 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.1
Control Z
(2020)
5.8
Perfil falso
(2023)
Filmography
5.8
Perfil falso
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, Colombia
6.1
Control Z
Drama
2020, Mexico
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