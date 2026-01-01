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Lidia San José
Lidia San José Lidia San José
Kinoafisha Persons Lidia San José

Lidia San José

Lidia San José

Date of Birth
2 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Control Z 6.1
Control Z (2020)
Perfil falso 5.8
Perfil falso (2023)

Filmography

Perfil falso 5.8
Perfil falso
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, Colombia
Control Z 6.1
Control Z
Drama 2020, Mexico
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