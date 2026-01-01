Menu
Mark Leonard Winter
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eden 5.3
Eden
Drama, Mystery 2021, Australia
Escape from Pretoria 7.1
Escape from Pretoria Escape from Pretoria
Thriller 2019, Great Britain / Australia
Pine Gap 7
Pine Gap
Drama, Thriller 2018, Australia
The Fear of Darkness 3.8
The Fear of Darkness The Fear of Darkness
Thriller 2016, Australia
Blame 5.5
Blame Blame
Drama, Thriller 2010, Australia
Van Diemen's Land 5.9
Van Diemen's Land Van Diemen's Land
Thriller 2009, Australia
