Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Eddie Spears
Eddie Spears Eddie Spears
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Spears

Eddie Spears

Eddie Spears

Date of Birth
29 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hell on Wheels 8.3
Hell on Wheels (2011)
Sleepy Hollow 7.4
Sleepy Hollow (2013)
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted (2020)

Filmography

Frontier Crucible 4.7
Frontier Crucible Frontier Crucible
Western 2025, USA
Rutherford Falls 6.7
Rutherford Falls
Comedy 2021, USA
FBI: Most Wanted 7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Sleepy Hollow 7.4
Sleepy Hollow
Drama, Detective, Mystery 2013, USA
Hell on Wheels 8.3
Hell on Wheels
Drama, Action, Western 2011, USA
The Slaughter Rule 5.9
The Slaughter Rule The Slaughter Rule
Drama, Sport 2002, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more