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Filmography
Eddie Spears
Eddie Spears
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Spears
Eddie Spears
Eddie Spears
Date of Birth
29 November 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Hell on Wheels
(2011)
7.4
Sleepy Hollow
(2013)
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
(2020)
Filmography
4.7
Frontier Crucible
Frontier Crucible
Western
2025, USA
6.7
Rutherford Falls
Comedy
2021, USA
7.3
FBI: Most Wanted
Drama, Crime
2020, USA
7.4
Sleepy Hollow
Drama, Detective, Mystery
2013, USA
8.3
Hell on Wheels
Drama, Action, Western
2011, USA
5.9
The Slaughter Rule
The Slaughter Rule
Drama, Sport
2002, USA
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