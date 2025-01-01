Menu
Isaac Asimov
Isaac Asimov
Isaac Asimov
Date of Birth
2 January 1920
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 April 1992
Popular Films
8.9
Foundation
(2021)
7.7
I, Robot
(2004)
6.9
Bicentennial Man
(1999)
Filmography
8.9
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.7
I, Robot
I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2004, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Bicentennial Man
Bicentennial Man
Romantic, Drama, Fantasy
1999, USA / Germany
6.5
Gandahar
Gandahar
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1988, France / North Korea
