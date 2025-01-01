Menu
Isaac Asimov
Date of Birth
2 January 1920
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 April 1992

Popular Films

Foundation 8.9
Foundation (2021)
I, Robot 7.7
I, Robot (2004)
Bicentennial Man 6.9
Bicentennial Man (1999)

Filmography

Foundation 8.9
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
I, Robot 7.7
I, Robot I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2004, USA
Bicentennial Man 6.9
Bicentennial Man Bicentennial Man
Romantic, Drama, Fantasy 1999, USA / Germany
Gandahar 6.5
Gandahar Gandahar
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1988, France / North Korea
