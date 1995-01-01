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Lou Llobell
Lou Llobell Lou Llobell
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Llobell

Lou Llobell

Lou Llobell

Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Foundation 7.8
Foundation (2021)
Passenger 5.6
Passenger (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Passenger 5.6
Passenger Passenger
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Foundation 7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
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