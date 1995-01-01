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About
Filmography
Lou Llobell
Lou Llobell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Llobell
Lou Llobell
Lou Llobell
Date of Birth
1 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Foundation
(2021)
5.6
Passenger
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
2021
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
5.6
Passenger
Passenger
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
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