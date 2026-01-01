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Linda Perry
Linda Perry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Perry
Linda Perry
Linda Perry
Date of Birth
15 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
7.1
Out of My Mind
(2024)
7.1
Luckiest Girl Alive
(2022)
7.1
To Leslie
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Music
Mystery
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Composer
4
Actress
1
5.9
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
Comedy
2024, USA
7.1
Out of My Mind
Out of My Mind
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Luckiest Girl Alive
Luckiest Girl Alive
Drama, Mystery
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
To Leslie
To Leslie
Drama
2022, USA
6.6
This Is Pop
Documentary, Music
2021, Canada
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