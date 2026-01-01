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TV Shows
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Filmography
Nneka Okoye
Nneka Okoye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nneka Okoye
Nneka Okoye
Nneka Okoye
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Trying
(2020)
7.4
The Creature Cases
(2022)
7.1
Cheaters
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Cheaters
Comedy
2022, Great Britain
7.4
The Creature Cases
Action, Adventure, Children's
2022, USA
5.8
Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten
Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.8
Trying
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
6.8
I Hate Suzie
Drama, Comedy
2020, Great Britain
5.3
The A List
Drama, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
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