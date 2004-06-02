Menu
Ava Preston
Ava Preston
Ava Preston
Ava Preston
Ava Preston
Date of Birth
2 June 2004
Age
21 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
4.2
Queen of Spades
(2021)
0.0
The Kennedys
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Horror
Year
All
2021
2011
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
4.2
Queen of Spades
Queen of Spades
Horror
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
The Kennedys
Drama, History
2011, USA/Canada
