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About
Filmography
Lu Yang
Lu Yang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Yang
Lu Yang
Lu Yang
Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.8
The Wind Blows From Longxi
(2022)
6.3
A Writer's Odyssey
(2021)
6.1
The Hidden Fox
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
History
War
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2020
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Director
4
Producer
1
Writer
1
5.7
A Writer's Odyssey 2
Ci Sha Xiao shuo jia 2
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, China
Watch trailer
7.8
The Wind Blows From Longxi
Drama, War, History,
2022, China
6.1
The Hidden Fox
Xue shan fei hu
Action, Adventure, Drama
2022, China
6.3
A Writer's Odyssey
A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime
2021, China
Watch trailer
5.5
The Sacrifice
Jin Gang Chuan
Action, Drama, War
2020, China
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