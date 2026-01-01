Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lu Yang
Lu Yang Lu Yang
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Yang

Lu Yang

Lu Yang

Date of Birth
1 January 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Wind Blows From Longxi 7.8
The Wind Blows From Longxi (2022)
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
A Writer's Odyssey (2021)
The Hidden Fox 6.1
The Hidden Fox (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Writer's Odyssey 2 5.7
A Writer's Odyssey 2 Ci Sha Xiao shuo jia 2
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, China
Watch trailer
The Wind Blows From Longxi 7.8
The Wind Blows From Longxi
Drama, War, History, 2022, China
The Hidden Fox 6.1
The Hidden Fox Xue shan fei hu
Action, Adventure, Drama 2022, China
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
A Writer's Odyssey A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Watch trailer
The Sacrifice 5.5
The Sacrifice Jin Gang Chuan
Action, Drama, War 2020, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more