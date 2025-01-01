Menu
Alexandra Tydings
Alexandra Tydings
Alexandra Tydings
Alexandra Tydings
Alexandra Tydings
Date of Birth
15 December 1972
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Eye colour
blue
Popular Films
7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
(1995)
Filmography
7.9
Xena: Warrior Princess
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1995, USA
