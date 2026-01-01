Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maxwell Mare
Maxwell Mare
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxwell Mare
Maxwell Mare
Maxwell Mare
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.5
Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.5
Mr. Moll and the Chocolate Factory
Papa Moll
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2017, Switzerland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree