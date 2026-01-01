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Maria Sødahl
Maria Sødahl
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Sødahl
Maria Sødahl
Maria Sødahl
Date of Birth
31 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
Hope
(2019)
Filmography
7.2
Hope
Håp
Drama, Romantic
2019, Norway / Sweden / Denmark
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