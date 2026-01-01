Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martin Krejcí
Martin Krejcí
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martin Krejcí
Martin Krejcí
Martin Krejcí
Date of Birth
28 October 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.4
The True Adventures of Wolfboy
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2019
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
5.4
The True Adventures of Wolfboy
The True Adventures of Wolfboy
Adventure, Crime, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree