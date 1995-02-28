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Filmography
Madisen Beaty
Madisen Beaty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madisen Beaty
Madisen Beaty
Madisen Beaty
Date of Birth
28 February 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
The Fosters
(2013)
7.4
Strange Darling
(2023)
7.3
The Magicians
(2015)
Filmography
7.4
Strange Darling
Strange Darling
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Seance
Seance
Horror, Mystery
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Clovehitch Killer
The Clovehitch Killer
Crime, Drama, Detective
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Aquarius
Drama, Crime
2015, USA
7.3
The Magicians
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2015, USA
7.7
The Fosters
Drama, Family, Romantic
2013, USA
Show more
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