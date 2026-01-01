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Kourosh Ahari
Kourosh Ahari
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kourosh Ahari
Kourosh Ahari
Kourosh Ahari
Popular Films
5.7
The Night
(2020)
4.9
Parallel
(2024)
Filmography
4.9
Parallel
Parallel
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
5.7
The Night
The Night
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2020, USA / Iran
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