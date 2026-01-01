Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Liz Dieppa
Liz Dieppa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Dieppa
Liz Dieppa
Liz Dieppa
Date of Birth
1 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.1
Fantasy Island
(2021)
5.8
The Inhabitant
(2017)
5.5
Come Play With Me
(2021)
Filmography
6.1
Fantasy Island
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Detective
2021, USA
5.5
Come Play With Me
Juega Conmigo
Horror
2021, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.8
The Inhabitant
El habitante / The Inhabitant
Horror
2017, Mexico / Chile
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree