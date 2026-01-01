Menu
Mark Cendrowski
Mark Cendrowski
Date of Birth
5 August 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
8.2
Young Sheldon
(2017)
8.0
The Big Bang Theory
(2007)
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2021
2018
2017
2015
2012
2011
2007
2006
1996
All
15
TV Shows
15
Director
15
7
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Comedy, Family
2024, USA
5.3
Smallwood
Comedy
2022, USA
6.3
United States of Al
Comedy
2021, USA
5.2
Call Me Kat
Comedy
2021, Great Britain/USA
6.7
The Neighborhood
Comedy, Family
2018, USA
8.3
Young Sheldon
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
6.2
The Odd Couple
Comedy
2015, USA
6.2
Guys with Kids
Comedy, Family
2012, USA
7.1
Men at Work
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
5.2
A.N.T. Farm
Drama, Comedy, Music
2011, USA
8
The Big Bang Theory
Comedy
2007, USA
7.3
Wizards of Waverly Place
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2007, USA
7.3
Rules of Engagement
Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
5.3
Hannah Montana
Comedy, Family, Music
2006, USA
6.6
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
1996, USA
