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Yang Jeong-woon
Yang Jeong-woon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yang Jeong-woon
Yang Jeong-woon
Yang Jeong-woon
Date of Birth
25 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.4
The Box
(2021)
Filmography
7.4
The Box
The Box
Drama, Music, Musical
2021, South Korea
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