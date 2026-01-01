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Filmography
Leo Flanagan
Leo Flanagan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leo Flanagan
Leo Flanagan
Leo Flanagan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Hanna
(2019)
7.4
Gentleman Jack
(2019)
7.0
Creation Stories
(2021)
Filmography
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
7
Creation Stories
Creation Stories
Biography, Drama, Music
2021, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Gentleman Jack
Drama, Romantic, History
2019, USA
7.6
Hanna
Drama, Action, Thriller
2019, USA
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