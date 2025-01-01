Menu
Anastasiya Evgrafova
Anastasiya Evgrafova
Anastasiya Evgrafova
Date of Birth
17 October 1990
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
6.4
Bud moim Kirillom
(2021)
0.0
Vtoraya zhizn Evy
(2017)
0.0
Lyubovnaya set
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2017
2016
All
7
Films
1
TV Shows
6
Actress
7
Vnutri ubiycy
Thriller, Detective
2024, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Ogni
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
Konec nevinnosti
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
6.4
Bud moim Kirillom
Bud moim Kirillom
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Vtoraya zhizn Evy
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Lyubovnaya set
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Pritvorshchiki
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
