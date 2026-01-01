Menu
Melodie Casta
Melodie Casta
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.2
The Lost Princess
(2025)
6.0
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
(2021)
5.2
Delicious
(2025)
5.3
Delicious
Delicious
Drama, Thriller
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
6.2
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure
2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
6
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
OSS 117: Alerte rouge en Afrique noire
Action, Comedy
2021, France
Watch trailer
