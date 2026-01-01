Melodie Casta

Menu
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Delicious 5.3
Delicious Delicious
Drama, Thriller 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
OSS 117: From Africa with Love 6
OSS 117: From Africa with Love OSS 117: Alerte rouge en Afrique noire
Action, Comedy 2021, France
Watch trailer
