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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maaike Neuville
Maaike Neuville
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maaike Neuville
Maaike Neuville
Maaike Neuville
Date of Birth
16 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
La tentation du réel - L'agneau mystique des frères Van Eyck
(2020)
Tickets
8.0
The Day
(2018)
7.8
Clan
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2020
2019
2018
2012
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actress
5
8.3
La tentation du réel - L'agneau mystique des frères Van Eyck
La tentation du réel - L'agneau mystique des frères Van Eyck
Documentary
2020, Belgium
Tickets
7.3
De Twaalf
Drama, Crime
2019, Belgium
5.5
Yummy, Yummy
Yummy
Action, Comedy, Horror
2019, Belgium
Watch trailer
8
The Day
Drama, Action, Crime
2018, Belgium
7.8
Clan
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2012, Belgium
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