Sia
Awards and nominations of Sia
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Song
Nominee
 Best Song
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2021 Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Director
Winner
