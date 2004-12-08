Menu
Alexander Elliot
Date of Birth
8 December 2004
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

The Hardy Boys 0.0
The Hardy Boys (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actor 1
The Hardy Boys
The Hardy Boys
Drama, Detective, Crime 2020, Canada
