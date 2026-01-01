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Murat Yıldırım
Murat Yıldırım Murat Yıldırım
Kinoafisha Persons Murat Yıldırım

Murat Yıldırım

Murat Yıldırım

Date of Birth
13 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ayla: The Daughter of War 8.3
Ayla: The Daughter of War (2017)
Güller ve Günahlar 7.6
Güller ve Günahlar (2025)
Ramo 6.6
Ramo (2020)

Filmography

Güller ve Günahlar 7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Gizli Bahçe 5.4
Gizli Bahçe
Drama 2024, Turkey
Nefes - Ground Minus Two 6.1
Nefes - Ground Minus Two Nefes - Ground Minus Two
Drama 2023, Turkey
Aziz 6
Aziz
Drama 2021, Turkey
Teşkilat 5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action 2021, Turkey
Mako 3.5
Mako Mako
Adventure, Thriller 2021, Egypt
Ramo 6.6
Ramo
Drama 2020, Turkey
Ayla: The Daughter of War 8.3
Ayla: The Daughter of War Ayla: The Daughter of War
Drama, History, War, Biography 2017, Turkey / South Korea
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