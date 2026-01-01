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Filmography
Murat Yıldırım
Murat Yıldırım
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murat Yıldırım
Murat Yıldırım
Murat Yıldırım
Date of Birth
13 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Ayla: The Daughter of War
(2017)
7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
(2025)
6.6
Ramo
(2020)
Filmography
7.6
Güller ve Günahlar
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.4
Gizli Bahçe
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.1
Nefes - Ground Minus Two
Nefes - Ground Minus Two
Drama
2023, Turkey
6
Aziz
Drama
2021, Turkey
5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action
2021, Turkey
3.5
Mako
Mako
Adventure, Thriller
2021, Egypt
6.6
Ramo
Drama
2020, Turkey
8.3
Ayla: The Daughter of War
Ayla: The Daughter of War
Drama, History, War, Biography
2017, Turkey / South Korea
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