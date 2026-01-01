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About
Filmography
Michael Oblowitz
Michael Oblowitz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Oblowitz
Michael Oblowitz
Michael Oblowitz
Date of Birth
1 January 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
4.6
Informant
(2023)
3.4
The Foreigner
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2003
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
1
4.6
Informant
Informant
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.4
The Foreigner
The Foreigner
Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Poland
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