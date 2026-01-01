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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yoshino Nanjo
Yoshino Nanjo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshino Nanjo
Yoshino Nanjo
Yoshino Nanjo
Date of Birth
12 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Love Live! School Idol Project
(2013)
6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
(2023)
6.2
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Music
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2016
2013
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actress
5
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.2
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
6.1
Berserk
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2016, Japan
7.1
Love Live! School Idol Project
Drama, Anime, Music
2013, Japan
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