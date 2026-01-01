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Yoshino Nanjo Yoshino Nanjo
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshino Nanjo

Yoshino Nanjo

Yoshino Nanjo

Date of Birth
12 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Fantasy heroine, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Love Live! School Idol Project 7.1
Love Live! School Idol Project (2013)
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure 6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure (2023)
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! 6.2
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! 6.2
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure 6.4
The Aristocrat's Otherworldly Adventure
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
Berserk 6.1
Berserk
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2016, Japan
Love Live! School Idol Project 7.1
Love Live! School Idol Project
Drama, Anime, Music 2013, Japan
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