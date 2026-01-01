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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Khanzhov
Maksim Khanzhov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Khanzhov
Maksim Khanzhov
Maksim Khanzhov
Date of Birth
12 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
Derzhis solnca
(2024)
Tickets
6.6
Devyataev
(2021)
6.5
Art i fakt
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2028
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
8
Films
4
TV Shows
4
Actor
8
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy
2028, Russia
Rokovoj muzhchina
Detective
2025, Russia
7.3
Derzhis solnca
Documentary
2024, Russia
Tickets
6.5
Art i fakt
History, Drama,
2023, Russia
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic
2023, Russia
Svetlana
Romantic
2022, Russia
5.9
Omut
Omut
Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Devyataev
Devyataev
War, Biography
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
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