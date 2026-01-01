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Maksim Khanzhov
Maksim Khanzhov Maksim Khanzhov
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Khanzhov

Maksim Khanzhov

Maksim Khanzhov

Date of Birth
12 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

7.3
Derzhis solnca (2024)
Devyataev 6.6
Devyataev (2021)
Art i fakt 6.5
Art i fakt (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Schelkunchik
Adventure, Fantasy 2028, Russia
Rokovoj muzhchina
Rokovoj muzhchina
Detective 2025, Russia
7.3
Derzhis solnca
Documentary 2024, Russia
Tickets
Art i fakt 6.5
Art i fakt
History, Drama, 2023, Russia
Knizhnaya devochka
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic 2023, Russia
Svetlana
Svetlana
Romantic 2022, Russia
Omut 5.9
Omut Omut
Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Devyataev 6.6
Devyataev Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
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