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Nikita Abdulov
Nikita Abdulov Nikita Abdulov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikita Abdulov

Nikita Abdulov

Nikita Abdulov

Date of Birth
22 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Koroche, plan takoj 8.2
Koroche, plan takoj (2023)
Regbi 7.7
Regbi (2021)
Sound of Youth 7.3
Sound of Youth (2024)

Filmography

Tvoe serdce v nadezhnyh rukah
Tvoe serdce v nadezhnyh rukah
Romantic, Drama, 2026, Russia
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Persidskaya biryuza
Persidskaya biryuza
Romantic, Crime 2026, Russia
Pervaya samaya vernaya
Pervaya samaya vernaya
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Morozko Morozko
Family 2026, Russia
Snezhnyj papa
Snezhnyj papa
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Spasenie kapitana Maksimova 6.5
Spasenie kapitana Maksimova
Drama, War 2025, Russia
Kulturnyj marafon
Kulturnyj marafon
Romantic, 2025, Russia
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