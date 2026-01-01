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Filmography
Nikita Abdulov
Nikita Abdulov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikita Abdulov
Nikita Abdulov
Nikita Abdulov
Date of Birth
22 June 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Koroche, plan takoj
(2023)
7.7
Regbi
(2021)
7.3
Sound of Youth
(2024)
Filmography
Tvoe serdce v nadezhnyh rukah
Romantic, Drama,
2026, Russia
Krasota v tvoih glazah
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Persidskaya biryuza
Romantic, Crime
2026, Russia
Pervaya samaya vernaya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Morozko
Morozko
Family
2026, Russia
Snezhnyj papa
Romantic,
2025, Russia
6.5
Spasenie kapitana Maksimova
Drama, War
2025, Russia
Kulturnyj marafon
Romantic,
2025, Russia
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