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Lu Yi
Lu Yi Lu Yi
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Yi

Lu Yi

Lu Yi

Date of Birth
6 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Aftershock 7.7
Aftershock (2010)
Six Sisters 6.4
Six Sisters (2025)
Finding Mr. Right 2 6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2 (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Six Sisters 6.4
Six Sisters
Drama, Family, 2025, China
Finding Mr. Right 2 6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2 Beijing Meets Seattle II: Book of Love
Romantic 2016, China
Aftershock 7.7
Aftershock Tangshan dadizhen
Drama 2010, China
Watch trailer
Confucius 6.2
Confucius Kong Zi
Drama, Biography, History 2009, China
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