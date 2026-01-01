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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lu Yi
Lu Yi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Yi
Lu Yi
Lu Yi
Date of Birth
6 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Aftershock
(2010)
6.4
Six Sisters
(2025)
6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
Family
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2016
2010
2009
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.4
Six Sisters
Drama, Family,
2025, China
6.2
Finding Mr. Right 2
Beijing Meets Seattle II: Book of Love
Romantic
2016, China
7.7
Aftershock
Tangshan dadizhen
Drama
2010, China
Watch trailer
6.2
Confucius
Kong Zi
Drama, Biography, History
2009, China
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