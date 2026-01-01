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Min Seong-wook Min Seong-wook
Kinoafisha Persons Min Seong-wook

Min Seong-wook

Min Seong-wook

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Yungnyong-i Nareusya 8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya (2015)
While You Were Sleeping 8.1
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Sseokeul 7.8
Sseokeul (2017)

Filmography

Secret Mother
Secret Mother
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Iriwa Anajwo 7.6
Iriwa Anajwo
Drama, Romantic, Detective, 2018, South Korea
Shikeurit Madeo 7.8
Shikeurit Madeo
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2018, South Korea
About Time 6.7
About Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
While You Were Sleeping 8.1
While You Were Sleeping
Fantasy, Romantic, 2017, South Korea
Sseokeul 7.8
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective, 2017, South Korea
Yungnyong-i Nareusya 8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya
Drama, Action, History, 2015, South Korea
Neoreul Gieokhae 7.3
Neoreul Gieokhae
Romantic, Thriller, Crime, 2015, South Korea
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