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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Min Seong-wook
Min Seong-wook
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Seong-wook
Min Seong-wook
Min Seong-wook
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya
(2015)
8.1
While You Were Sleeping
(2017)
7.8
Sseokeul
(2017)
Filmography
Secret Mother
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.6
Iriwa Anajwo
Drama, Romantic, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.8
Shikeurit Madeo
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2018, South Korea
6.7
About Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
8.1
While You Were Sleeping
Fantasy, Romantic,
2017, South Korea
7.8
Sseokeul
Sci-Fi, Detective,
2017, South Korea
8.6
Yungnyong-i Nareusya
Drama, Action, History,
2015, South Korea
7.3
Neoreul Gieokhae
Romantic, Thriller, Crime,
2015, South Korea
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