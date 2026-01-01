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Aleksandr Girenok Aleksandr Girenok
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Girenok

Aleksandr Girenok

Aleksandr Girenok

Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Kapitan Kryuk 7.0
Kapitan Kryuk (2024)
Chernyy zamok 7.0
Chernyy zamok (2024)
Byvshiy v pomoshch 6.9
Byvshiy v pomoshch (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dorogoj serdca
Dorogoj serdca
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Vygotsky
Vygotsky Выготский
Drama 2026, Russia
Gorkij nektar
Gorkij nektar
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Trebuetsya papa dlya moego syna
Trebuetsya papa dlya moego syna
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Tolko Nasti ne hvatalo
Tolko Nasti ne hvatalo
Drama, Romantic, 2025, Russia
Klyovny ulove 5.9
Klyovny ulove Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Telohranitel
Romantic 2025, Russia
Vishenka na torte
Vishenka na torte
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Kapitan Kryuk 7
Kapitan Kryuk Kapitan Kryuk
Drama, Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Byvshiy v pomoshch 6.9
Byvshiy v pomoshch Byvshiy v pomoshch
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Chernyy zamok 7
Chernyy zamok Chernyy zamok
Adventure, History 2024, Belarus / Russia
Watch trailer
Bednaya rodstvennica
Bednaya rodstvennica
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Uroki lyubvi 4.9
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Sudba diversanta 3.3
Sudba diversanta Sudba diversanta
Drama, Biography 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Starye kadry
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective 2020, Russia
Dabl trabl 3
Dabl trabl Dabl trabl
Comedy 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Schastlivyy shans
Schastlivyy shans
Romantic 2014, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
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