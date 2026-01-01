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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Girenok
Aleksandr Girenok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Girenok
Aleksandr Girenok
Aleksandr Girenok
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
Kapitan Kryuk
(2024)
7.0
Chernyy zamok
(2024)
6.9
Byvshiy v pomoshch
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2021
2020
2015
2014
2013
All
18
Films
8
TV Shows
10
Actor
18
Dorogoj serdca
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Vygotsky
Выготский
Drama
2026, Russia
Gorkij nektar
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Trebuetsya papa dlya moego syna
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Tolko Nasti ne hvatalo
Drama, Romantic,
2025, Russia
5.9
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Telohranitel
Romantic
2025, Russia
Vishenka na torte
Romantic,
2024, Russia
7
Kapitan Kryuk
Kapitan Kryuk
Drama, Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Byvshiy v pomoshch
Byvshiy v pomoshch
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7
Chernyy zamok
Chernyy zamok
Adventure, History
2024, Belarus / Russia
Watch trailer
Bednaya rodstvennica
Romantic,
2023, Russia
4.9
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic,
2023, Russia
3.3
Sudba diversanta
Sudba diversanta
Drama, Biography
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Starye kadry
Comedy, Detective
2020, Russia
3
Dabl trabl
Dabl trabl
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Schastlivyy shans
Romantic
2014, Russia
Svodnaya sestra
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
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