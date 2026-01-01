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About
Filmography
Yoo Seung-ho
Yoo Seung-ho
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoo Seung-ho
Yoo Seung-ho
Yoo Seung-ho
Date of Birth
17 August 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.4
Seondeok yeowang
(2009)
8.0
I'm Not a Robot
(2017)
7.8
The Way Home
(2002)
Filmography
7
The Deal
Drama, Crime, Thriller, ,
2023, South Korea
7.1
Moonshine
Drama, Romantic, History,
2021, South Korea
7.5
Memorist
Thriller, Mystery, Detective,
2020, South Korea
7.1
Boksooga Dolawadda
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
8
I'm Not a Robot
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi,
2017, South Korea
Ruler: Master of the Mask
Drama, History,
2017, South Korea
6.8
Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River
Bongyi Kim Seon-dal
Adventure, Comedy, History
2016, South Korea
7.4
Remember - War of the Son
Drama, Thriller,
2015, South Korea
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