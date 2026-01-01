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Yoo Seung-ho
Yoo Seung-ho Yoo Seung-ho
Kinoafisha Persons Yoo Seung-ho

Yoo Seung-ho

Yoo Seung-ho

Date of Birth
17 August 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Seondeok yeowang 8.4
Seondeok yeowang (2009)
I'm Not a Robot 8.0
I'm Not a Robot (2017)
The Way Home 7.8
The Way Home (2002)

Filmography

The Deal 7
The Deal
Drama, Crime, Thriller, , 2023, South Korea
Moonshine 7.1
Moonshine
Drama, Romantic, History, 2021, South Korea
Memorist 7.5
Memorist
Thriller, Mystery, Detective, 2020, South Korea
Boksooga Dolawadda 7.1
Boksooga Dolawadda
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
I'm Not a Robot 8
I'm Not a Robot
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi, 2017, South Korea
Ruler: Master of the Mask
Ruler: Master of the Mask
Drama, History, 2017, South Korea
Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River 6.8
Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River Bongyi Kim Seon-dal
Adventure, Comedy, History 2016, South Korea
Remember - War of the Son 7.4
Remember - War of the Son
Drama, Thriller, 2015, South Korea
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