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About
Filmography
Sean Tarjoto
Sean Tarjoto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Tarjoto
Sean Tarjoto
Sean Tarjoto
Date of Birth
10 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Wishful Thinking
7.1
Shrill
(2019)
7.1
Pig
(2021)
Filmography
6.8
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Sometimes I Think About Dying
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
7.1
Pig
Pig
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
6.7
Trinkets
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
7.1
Shrill
Comedy
2019, USA
7.4
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
,
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