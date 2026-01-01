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Marv Blauvelt
Marv Blauvelt Marv Blauvelt
Kinoafisha Persons Marv Blauvelt

Marv Blauvelt

Marv Blauvelt

Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor, Science-fiction hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Repentless Killogy 7.0
The Repentless Killogy (2019)
Garden Party Massacre 4.8
Garden Party Massacre (2017)
Automation 4.4
Automation (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Repentless Killogy 7
The Repentless Killogy Slayer: The Repentless Killogy
Musical, Concert 2019, USA
Automation 4.4
Automation Automation
Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Garden Party Massacre 4.8
Garden Party Massacre Garden Party Massacre
Comedy, Horror 2017, USA
Within These Walls 3.1
Within These Walls Within These Walls
Horror 2015, USA
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