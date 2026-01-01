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Filmography
Marv Blauvelt
Marv Blauvelt
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marv Blauvelt
Marv Blauvelt
Marv Blauvelt
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
The Repentless Killogy
(2019)
4.8
Garden Party Massacre
(2017)
4.4
Automation
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Concert
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2019
2017
2015
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7
The Repentless Killogy
Slayer: The Repentless Killogy
Musical, Concert
2019, USA
4.4
Automation
Automation
Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Garden Party Massacre
Garden Party Massacre
Comedy, Horror
2017, USA
3.1
Within These Walls
Within These Walls
Horror
2015, USA
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